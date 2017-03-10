Iran Postpones Rocket Carrier Launch Fearing US Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran has put off a planned launch of a rocket carrier fearing threats from the United States, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

On Thursday, Hajizadeh said as cited by the Tasnim news agency that IRGC had successfully test-launched a Hormuz-2 domestically-made ballistic missile capable of destroying sea-based targets at a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Later, Hajizadeh said as quoted by Tasnim that Iran had prepared a civilian rocket intended for putting satellites into orbit, but, fearing threats from Washington, postponed the planned launch.

On January 29, Tehran conducted a ballistic missile test, which the United States claimed to be a violation of UN resolutions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Shortly thereafter, the United States called on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity. Iran has refuted the allegations that any resolution was violated.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5 + 1 group of countries (comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany) signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.