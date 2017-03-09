Register
    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)

    US Unable to Verify Claims Kurdish Forces Destroyed Turkish Tank Near Manbij

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    The US coalition against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) is unable to verify claims by the Manbij Military Council (MMC) that Kurdish forces destroyed a Turkish armored vehicle in northwest Syria, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik.

    Turkish soldiers on a tank sit opposite the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, at the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish village of Mursitpinar, Sanliurfa province (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Between Two Stools: US Won't Abandon Either Syrian Kurds or Turkey
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) On Wednesday, claims circulated on social media that Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fired on a Turkish military armored vehicle headed to Boughaz on the western Manbij front.

    "We have seen the reports, however, we are unable to verify these claims at this time," the spokesperson said.

    The spokesman further said the coalition had no additional information on reports the Kurds used a US-manufactured TOW anti-tank missile to destroy the vehicle.

    The Manbij Military Council, an SDF component that controls Manbij, had earlier posted a photo claiming to depict the missile system being prepared.

    The spokesperson said the coalition continues to advise and assist the MMC to counter Daesh.

    On Tuesday, Operation Inherent Resolve told Sputnik that the coalition had deployed additional troops near Manbij to ensure there was no persistent YPG presence in the area.

    Clashes between YPG and SDF with Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have been reported around western Manbij in recent days.

    Ankara considers the YPG to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been designated as a terror group in Turkey and the United States.

