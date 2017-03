© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan 'Let Tears Stop': PKK Leader Pledges to End Conflict With Ankara in 6 Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Yeni Safak newspaper, senior PKK commander Edip Yetut, also known as Erhan Siser, was reportedly killed during the operations.

Yetut has been previously included in the Turkish Interior Ministry’s list of wanted terrorists, the newspaper reported.

The operations targeted Turkey’s rural towns of Genc and Lice.

The PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization. A ceasefire between Ankara and Kurdish militants collapsed in July 2015, prompting the Turkish authorities to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions.