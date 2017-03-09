Yemeni Government Forces Approach Houthi-Held Capital of Sanaa

SANAA (Sputnik) — The Yemeni government forces have approached the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa and have taken control of a number of strategically important targets in its vicinity, a military source told Sputnik Thursday.

© AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Saudi-Led Coalition Eliminates Senior Houthi Leader in Yemen

Yemeni forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi have been fighting with Shia Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force. The Houthis are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, while the Yemeni government is supported by the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries.

"The forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi backed by the coalition have taken control of strategic positions… and are close to capturing the center of Nihm district, which is located in 30 kilometers [18.6 miles] from Sanaa," the source said.

The source also added that the air force of the coalition have been mass bombing the area for 14 hours. At least 25 people from both sides have died in the altercations on the ground and over 30 have been wounded.

The Houthi rebels captured Sanaa in 2014.