Netanyahu: 'Russia Makes Major Contribution' to Fight Against Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has made a significant contribution to the fight against the Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) over the past year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

"In the past year, there has been very serious progress in the fight against radical Islamic Sunni terror led by Daesh and al-Qaeda, and Russia has made a major contribution to this progress," Netanyahu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.