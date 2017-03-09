Iraqi People's Militias Not Supporting Syrian Opposition - Baghdad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iraqi people militias do not support the opposition in Syria, Iraq's Ambassador to Russia Haidar Hadi said Thursday.

"There are no forces among the people’s militias which support the Syrian opposition," Hadi told a press conference.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.