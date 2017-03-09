Iraq Implementing OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal - Ambassador

© AFP 2017/ Ryad Kramdi OPEC In Talks With Other Countries on Joining Oil Output Cut Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iraq is implementing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement on cutting down oil production, Iraq's Ambassador to Russia Haidar Hadi said Thursday.

"Iraq is of course implementing the OPEC decision. We are aiming to maintain the level [of production] until the situation in the world improves," he told a press conference.

