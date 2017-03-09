Russia Conducts 6 Humanitarian Operations in Syria’s Aleppo

© AFP 2017/ Ayham al-Mohammad Syrian Army Captures Areas Outside Military Airport East of Aleppo

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have carried out six humanitarian operations in the Syrian city of Aleppo in the past 24 hours, delivering food to local residents, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 6 humanitarian events in Aleppo. Citizens have received 3,000 portions of hot meal in Old Aleppo, al-Shaba Qadim, Sheikh Maqsood, in schools in al-Fordos and al-Suqqari, and in mosque in Karm al-Maz," the center said in its daily bulletin, posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website on Thursday.

In addition to the Aleppo operations, Russian aircraft helped distribute UN aid in the Deir ez-Zor area, delivering 20.4 tonnes (metric tons) of food products using parachute platforms, the reconciliation center said.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries. Residents of Syria are in need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as Daesh terrorist group.