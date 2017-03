© AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Iraq Removed From US Travel Ban for Anti-Daesh Effort

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The explosions, carried out by suicide attackers on Wednesday, killed at least 26 people, the Al Jazeera TV channel said citing medical and security sources.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Some media reports have put the death toll from the Wednesday attacks in Hajjaj village at 30.

Large areas in Iraq were captured by Daesh terrorist group in 2014. Recently, the Iraqi forces have liberated many of the Daesh-captured areas. Tikrit, which is located northwest of Baghdad, was freed in April 2015.