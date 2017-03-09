Terrorists Shell Barzeh Neighborhood in Damascus, 1 Woman Dead

© AFP 2017/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC Syrian Army Destroys Jabhat Fatah al Sham’s Command Post Near Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Terrorists shelled the Barzeh neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus with mortars leaving at least one woman dead, local media reported Wednesday.

At least six other people were injured in the incident, the SANA news agency reported.

No terror organization has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and the Islamic State (Daesh).

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.