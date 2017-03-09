Terrorists Shell Barzeh Neighborhood in Damascus, 1 Woman Dead

At least six other people were injured in the incident, the SANA news agency reported.
No terror organization has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
The war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and the Islamic State (Daesh).
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All of this because Israel and Saudi Arabia hate Iran and they or others want to steal Syria's oil and other resources. Or the US wants a military base there. Sickening. Just kill or run down whoever gets in the way of what that person wants. Those are Western values?
jas