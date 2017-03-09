US Marines Arrive in Syria to Aid Raqqa Offensive - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US marines have arrived in Syria to establish an outpost in support of the operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh terror group, US media reported on Wednesday.
The force includes an artillery battery capable of firing 155-millimeter shells from M777 Howitzers, according to the report.
The marines will be supporting US partner forces on the ground that lead the offensive to liberate Raqqa from Daesh codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage.
The operation was launched by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on November 5, 2016.
Spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik that the Department of Defense would not comment on movement of US troops in Syria because of security concerns.
"Due to operational security considerations I cannot provide information at this time about movement and deployments of US forces in Syria," Rankine-Galloway said.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Big mistake for Trump to let Obama suck him into this trap. The US has NO legal justification for being there. Nimrata Randhawa[ (AKA: Nikki Haley) certainly doesn't have any answers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Invaders are free game for SAA to destroy. Russia please protect strongly the SAA.
jas
Trump has a lot of intuition too, so I hope he can understand how he can't let the neocons trap him in their mess. There is no way out of Syria when working against the Syrian government. If the US doesn't change course, The US does not have moral authority to be there. It's another Vietnam situation.
Andrew J