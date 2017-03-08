Number of Groups Adhering to Syria Ceasefire Increases to 135

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers 13 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The number of groups that have joined the Syrian ceasefire has increased to 135 in the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center said Wednesday.

"The number of armed groups that have declared their commitment to adopt and adhere to the conditions of the cessation of hostilities of February 27, 2016, has increased to 135," the bulletin, uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry, reads.

According to the document, the number of settlements liberated from the Daesh militant group, has increased to 145. The group is banned in Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!