Russia Registers 13 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered 13 violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, while Turkey registered 14, the Russian reconciliation center said Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 13 violations over the past 24 hours in Hama (five), Latakia (four), Damascus (three) and Idlib (one)," the bulletin, uploaded by the Russian Defense Ministry, read.

According to the document, Turkey registered 14 violations, none of which are confirmed by the Russian side.