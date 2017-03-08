Daesh Terrorists Shell Syrian City of Deir ez-Zor Wounding Dozens of Children

The missiles exploded in the neighborhoods of al-Qusur and al-Joura in western Deir ez-Zor.

© AFP 2017/ THAER AL-AJLANI Syrian Army Advances Against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

It was reported on Monday that Syrian army units clashed with terrorists of groups affiliated with Daesh in the southern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen only receive food and humanitarian aid via air-drops. On January 30, the United Nations resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.