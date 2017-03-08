Saudi Arabian Security Forces Shoot Suspected Daesh Member During Detention

DUBAI (Sputnik) — The security forces of Saudi Arabia shot down in Riyadh a suspected member of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, outlawed in Russia during detention, local media reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the SPA news agency, Saudi Arabian security forces took measures after receiving information that a suspect joined the Daesh, while during detention he opened fire on policemen and was killed in retaliatory fire.

The person who accompanied the suspected terrorist was arrested, investigation into the case is ongoing, the news agency specified.

The Daesh has been countered since 2014 by an international coalition led by the United States, comprising about 60 countries, as well as a coalition of 34 Muslim nations established in December 2015 and led by Saudi Arabia, as well as by the Iranian, Turkish and Russian forces.