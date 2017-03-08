Syrian Army Captures Areas Outside Military Airport East of Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The army loyal to the Syrian government has recaptured areas near a military airport in the Aleppo province, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The army has retaken control of areas just outside the military airfield east of Aleppo," the source at the site of military action said, adding the Kashish airport was seized by Islamists three years ago.

© REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail Free Syrian Army Agrees to Cease Fire in al-Waer Region of Homs Province

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.