MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The document was signed in al-Waer, the statement said.

Al-Waer is in a need of humanitarian aid.

In February, al-Nusra Front terrorists attacked a UN humanitarian aid convoy thus preventing it from reaching the area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.