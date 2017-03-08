Syrian Jets Eliminate Over 40 Daesh, al-Nusra Front Militants Near Hama

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian aviation carried out an airstrike near the city of Hama against the positions of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and Daesh, killing or wounding over 40 militants.

"The IS and Nusra Front groups lost over 40 people as killed or wounded in the attack of the Syrian air force. Aside from this, seven terrorist vehicles were destroyed," a military source told Syria's SANA news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.