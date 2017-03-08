Syrian Army Pushes Militants Out of Daraa City Districts

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces pushed Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) militants out of several districts of the city of Daraa, an informed source told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The army started an offensive and was able to take control of a number of districts in the city of Daraa. The Nusra militants retreated to the outskirts of the city and neighboring settlements," the source said.

Daraa is located to the south of Damascus near the border with Jordan. The terrorists hold control of several settlements to the north and west of the city, as well as of a check point on the border.