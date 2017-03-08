Russia Delivers Over 8 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians in 24 Hours

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered over eight tonnes of humanitarian aid to over 2,800 Syrian civilians in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides held 8 humanitarian events in the provinces Aleppo (6), Latakia (1), and al-Quneitra (1)… 2,820 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 8.26 tonnes," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Russian aircraft have also delivered over 20 tonnes of foodstuffs, allocated with a program of the United Nations, in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.