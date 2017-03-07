Syrian Army Takes Control Over Strategic Water Tower Supplying Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The water tower, located in al-Khafsa village to the east of Aleppo, had been under control of Daesh terrorist group.

Regaining control over the facility will allow the country's authorities to improve water supplies to Aleppo and its outskirts.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militant-controlled eastern Aleppo ended; however, several hotbeds of militant resistance remained.

On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo; thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."

Currentlu, the Syrian army is fighting against terrorists in the Aleppo province after liberating the city from jihadists.