US-Led Coalition Troops in Syria's Manbij Ensure No Persistent YPG Presence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Pentagon said that the US deployed a small number of additional troops to Syria's Manbij on a new mission focused on reassurance and deterrence.

"The Coalition has increased its force presence in and around Manbij to deter any hostile action against the city and its civilians, to enhance local governance and to ensure there is no persistent YPG presence," the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson added that the coalition intends to continue to work closely with partner forces and allies "to ensure all parties remain focused on delivering a lasting defeat to our common enemy, ISIS [Daesh]."

Last week it was reported that the US military was "taking all necessary measures" to defend Manbij from a possible assault by Turkish troops.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) must leave the northern city of Manbij as it is going to be the next target of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Turkey considers Syria's PYD and YPG militias linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been listed as a terror group by Ankara.

Earlier on Monday, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford held a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in Antalya, Turkey to discuss the situation in northern Syria.

The US Defense Department said the military leaders were looking "to enhance senior-level communications" and deconfliction of military operations in Syria.