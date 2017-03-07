Register
20:09 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.

    With Peace Restored in Post-Daesh Palmyra, What’s Next for the Syrian Army?

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 28730

    The ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, which for a long time was under the control of Daesh terrorists, is finally celebrating its liberation. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the civil airport, a real battle unfolds.

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Palmyra Victory: Field Commander Explains Why Syrian Army is Here to Stay
    Sputnik correspondent Mikhail Alaeddin, while at the Palmyra airport along with a group of Syrian Special Forces, witnessed an ongoing operation aimed at eliminating the positions of terrorists and advancing deeper into the desert.

    Free tour of the airport

    According to Alaeddin, the Palmyra airport is located literally just a kilometer away from town. The commander of the special squad received orders to arrive at the airfield to assess the situation.

    “The direct road from Palmyra to the airport has not yet been cleared, so we'll go on a detour through the desert,” the commander explained to the correspondent as he sat behind the wheel of the car leading the convoy.

    The airport area resembles a field which has been completely flattened by concrete. Almost all of the buildings have been demolished. Only a few concrete hangars, which were once used for the military aircraft located in the northern part of the airport, remain.

    At present, the fortified structures serve either as shelters for the soldiers of the Syrian Arab army, or as a graveyard for the heavy equipment confiscated from terrorists.

    The Syrian army managed to repel the terrorists from the airport a couple of days ago, but realizing the strategic significance of the facility, the terrorists had once again attacked the positions of the Syrian army and tried to occupy the airport.

    It was then that the aviation and artillery came to the rescue. The terrorists had approached the airport at night and tried to storm it. However, the soldiers of the special purpose group supported the infantry at the front line and kicked back the terrorists.

    The loss of the airport could have jeopardized the security of Palmyra once again.

    Liberation is sweet

    Syrian regime fighters take position as they advance to retake the ancient city of Palmyra, from Islamic State (IS) group fighters on March 2, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Russian General Reveals Details of Palmyra's Liberation
    Meanwhile, in Palmyra itself, the battle that was raging near the airport was not audible. In the historical part of the city, more than a hundred people had gathered.
    High-ranking military personnel were welcomed by an aerobatic performance by the Syrian Air Force.

    The Minister of Defense of Syria expressed gratitude to Russia and the Russian military for helping in the liberation of Palmyra.

    Unfortunately, the solemn melody from the amphitheater where national music was being played by girls from the Homs music school was not heard at the airport.

    Silence of the night

    After the shift ended the military personnel left the airport together with the correspondent. On their way back they passed some districts where Daesh flags could still be seen on buildings and some houses.

    “This is normal; this quarter has not yet been cleared, so no one has yet climbed onto the roof of the hotel. As soon as it has been cleared, we will hang the Syrian flag and burn this one,” the senior member of the group told Alaeddin.

    Concert In Palmyra's Ancient Amphitheater
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    First Concert in Palmyra's Ancient Amphitheater Since Syrian Army Kicked Daesh Out
    As the night falls the army continues its offensive towards the airport to drive the terrorists some twelve kilometers into the desert, as was done in the direction of the city of Sukhn in the northwest.

    An offensive is also rising in the west, where the army is liberating oil and gas fields. At the same time, terrorists are being defeated in the east of the province of Aleppo, where the army is moving towards the province of Raqqa.

    Matter of honor

    Ensuring the security of Palmyra and advancing to the north and north-west of the ancient city is considered a matter of honor amongst the Syrian army, according to the correspondent.

    On Thursday, the Syrian army, backed by the Russian military aircraft operating in Syria, regained control over Palmyra.

    Daesh first captured Palmyra in May 2015. In the ten months that followed, the brutal group, notorious for destroying pre-Islamic cultural heritage sites, leveled the Temple of Bel, the Temple of Baalshamin, the Monumental Arch and several tomb towers. Some of the priceless artifacts on display at a local museum were smashed or defaced.

    The Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russian warplanes and its allies, took control of Palmyra on March 27, 2016, but lost it on December 11. Daesh then destroyed a tetrapylon and part of a Roman theater in the ancient city, using it to carry out mass executions.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Advances Against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor
    Syrian Army Liberates Almost 100 Populated Areas From Daesh
    Syrian Army Regains Control of Crude Oil Wells in Homs (VIDEO)
    Ruins and Tanks: Syrian Army Liberates Palmyra Airport
    Get Out! Syrian Army Erases Daesh From Palmyra Airport
    Tags:
    terrorists, liberation, civilians, restoration, cultural heritage, interview, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Mikhail Alaeddin, Palmyra, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok