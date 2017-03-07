Register
07 March 2017
    An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017

    Iraqi Army Liberates Strategically Important Infrastructure in Mosul

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    117530

    The Spokesman for the Nineveh Volunteers, Mahmud al Surdji, told Sputnik that Iraqi troops liberated a police department, a court building and a municipality building in the western part of Mosul.

    The armed forces have also recaptured al-Hurriya bridge, a strategically important object that was under control of Daesh.

    According to al Surdji, terrorists suffered heavy losses. In his opinion, the new strategic positions will accelerate further advancement of the Iraqi army in western Mosul.

    Iraqi special forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in Kokjali, west of Mosul, Iraq November 2, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudaini
    Iraqi Forces Advance in West Mosul, Liberate Governance Complex
    The Iraqi military continues its offensive to liberate the Iraqi city from Daesh terrorists. Earlier, it was reported that Iraqi forces liberated the Turkish consulate located in the western part of the city.

    According to the Rudaw media outlet, the Turkish consulate was captured by the terrorists in June 2014. The military operation has been underway since October 2016 and supported by an international coalition led by the United States.

