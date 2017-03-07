Iraqi Army Liberates Strategically Important Infrastructure in Mosul

The armed forces have also recaptured al-Hurriya bridge, a strategically important object that was under control of Daesh.

According to al Surdji, terrorists suffered heavy losses. In his opinion, the new strategic positions will accelerate further advancement of the Iraqi army in western Mosul.

The Iraqi military continues its offensive to liberate the Iraqi city from Daesh terrorists. Earlier, it was reported that Iraqi forces liberated the Turkish consulate located in the western part of the city.

According to the Rudaw media outlet, the Turkish consulate was captured by the terrorists in June 2014. The military operation has been underway since October 2016 and supported by an international coalition led by the United States.