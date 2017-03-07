Iraqi Forces Advance in West Mosul, Liberate Governance Complex

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul , the key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas.

"Iraqi forces advancing in west Mosul and announce liberation of governance complex. This was the administrative HQ for ISIS [Daesh] terrorists," McGurk stated in a Twitter message.

Earlier in the day, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. John Dorrian also praised efforts of the Iraqis.

"Congrats to Iraqi Army, CTS [Counter Terrorism Service] and FedPol [Federal Police], who continue advancing against Daesh in W. Mosul; liberated gov't. bldgs… and second bridge!" Dorrian stated.