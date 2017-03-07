Iraqi Forces Advance in West Mosul, Liberate Governance Complex

"Iraqi forces advancing in west Mosul and announce liberation of governance complex. This was the administrative HQ for ISIS [Daesh] terrorists," McGurk stated in a Twitter message.
Iraqi forces advancing in west #Mosul and announce liberation of governance complex. This was the administrative HQ for #ISIS terrorists.— Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) 7 марта 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. John Dorrian also praised efforts of the Iraqis.
"Congrats to Iraqi Army, CTS [Counter Terrorism Service] and FedPol [Federal Police], who continue advancing against Daesh in W. Mosul; liberated gov't. bldgs… and second bridge!" Dorrian stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)