© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Syrian Army Pushes Daesh 12 Miles Away From Palmyra Toward Deir ez-Zor

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Syrian jets targeted Daesh positions in the districts of Al-Arfi, Hamidiyeh, al-Makabir and al-Arady, the Al-Manar broadcaster reported.

There are no reports about the number of killed terrorists.

On Monday it was reported that Syrian army units clashed with terrorists of groups affiliated with Daesh in the southern outskirts of the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.

Deir ez-Zor is the largest city in eastern Syria with the population of over 200,000 people. It has been besieged by Daesh since March 2014.