Eastern Libyan Parliament Votes to Withdraw From Political Settlement Deal

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the legislative body denounced the UN-brokered deal signed in the Moroccan city of Skhirat on December 17, 2015, which stipulated the creation of the State Council and the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The crisis in Libya started after the beginning of the civil war and the overthrow of the government of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — signed the Skhirat agreement. However, there are still numerous differencies between Tripoli and the parliament elected in 2014 and controlling vast territories and oil infrastructure in the country's eastern part.