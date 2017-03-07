Register
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin

    Idée Fixe: Why Israel Inflates an Imaginary 'Iranian Threat'

    Middle East
    Iran’s growing role in dealing with the crises in the Middle East remains a headache for Israel. Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump, discussing the "Iranian threat" and measures to counter it, according to Israel’s Government Press Office.

    Moreover, on Monday, Netanyahu accused Tehran of being "the hotbed of global terrorism" and the cause of 80 percent of his country’s security problems.

    "Tehran’s goal is to plant its flag atop the ruins of the free world. A member of our defense establishment has estimated that Iran accounts for over 80 percent of our security problems," Netanyahu said at an event at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

    He also slammed Tehran for its alleged attempts to build a nuclear weapon, test ballistic missiles and its role in Middle Eastern instability.

    In an interview with Sputnik Persian, Hassan Hanizadeh, an Iranian political analyst and expert in Middle Eastern issues, stressed that the threat of Iran is imaginary.

    "Currently, the policy of the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on Syria is nearing a fiasco. As a result, these countries are trying to stir up Iranophobia, in a bid to restore their dominance and control over the region," Hanizadeh said.

    Moreover, during the recent security conference in Munich, Germany, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had an informal meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. The sides came to an agreement that it is necessary to form a united front to counter the threats of Iran.

    "This united front will be overseen by Washington and try to restrain Iran’s growing influence in the region. But they forgot that Iran is in the epicenter of the Middle East and has an outstanding military and a significant political reputation. Israel wants to undermine Tehran’s peaceful efforts in Iraq, Syria and other countries," the expert pointed out.

    Hanizadeh explained that by "igniting Iranophobia" Israel wants to distract attention from more serious problems and expand its settlement plans.

    "Israel is trying to portray Iran as an enemy to the entire Arab world. By doing this, Jerusalem paves the way for further occupation of Palestine territories, including in East Jerusalem. Thus, the 'Iranian threat' is used as a distracting maneuver," Hanizadeh concluded.

     

    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
