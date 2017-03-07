Idée Fixe: Why Israel Inflates an Imaginary 'Iranian Threat'

Moreover, on Monday, Netanyahu accused Tehran of being "the hotbed of global terrorism" and the cause of 80 percent of his country’s security problems.

"Tehran’s goal is to plant its flag atop the ruins of the free world. A member of our defense establishment has estimated that Iran accounts for over 80 percent of our security problems," Netanyahu said at an event at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

He also slammed Tehran for its alleged attempts to build a nuclear weapon, test ballistic missiles and its role in Middle Eastern instability.

In an interview with Sputnik Persian, Hassan Hanizadeh, an Iranian political analyst and expert in Middle Eastern issues, stressed that the threat of Iran is imaginary.

"Currently, the policy of the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey on Syria is nearing a fiasco. As a result, these countries are trying to stir up Iranophobia, in a bid to restore their dominance and control over the region," Hanizadeh said.

Moreover, during the recent security conference in Munich, Germany, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had an informal meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. The sides came to an agreement that it is necessary to form a united front to counter the threats of Iran.

Iran Decries US Plans to Move Israel Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – Foreign Ministry

"This united front will be overseen by Washington and try to restrain Iran’s growing influence in the region. But they forgot that Iran is in the epicenter of the Middle East and has an outstanding military and a significant political reputation. Israel wants to undermine Tehran’s peaceful efforts in Iraq, Syria and other countries," the expert pointed out.

Hanizadeh explained that by "igniting Iranophobia" Israel wants to distract attention from more serious problems and expand its settlement plans.

"Israel is trying to portray Iran as an enemy to the entire Arab world. By doing this, Jerusalem paves the way for further occupation of Palestine territories, including in East Jerusalem. Thus, the 'Iranian threat' is used as a distracting maneuver," Hanizadeh concluded.

