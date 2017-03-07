The Iceman Cometh: Winter Swimmers Compete in Iran

The winners of the unusual competitions, aptly called Icemen, were awarded honorary certificates and diplomas.

​​​“We are going to make Icemen an international tournament. Promoting winter sports in Meshgin is our main priority now,” the competitions’ host Hossein Abbasinia said.

He added that in order to get domestic and foreign investors interested, the city needed well-developed infrastructure.

#مردان_یخی

مردان رکورددار شنا در دمای زیر صفر، دیروز در مشگین شهر و خیاو چایی این شهر گردهم آمدند و مسابقه ای جذاب ترتیب دادند pic.twitter.com/BUFiZAoFHX — خبرگزاری ایرنا (@irna1313) 25 февраля 2017 г.

​Nestled comfortably at the foothills of Mt. Sabelan, a dormant stratovolcano, Meshgin boasts a very special microclimate, which makes it an ideal place for winter sport enthusiasts.

Plans are also apace to hold mountain ski tourneys there and open a health resort using private investors’ money.

