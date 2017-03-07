Iran Presents Home-Made Multifunctional Saba-248 Helicopter (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The helicopter was presented by Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan, who called it an "important project," the Tasnim news agency reported.

Saba-248 unveiled! A former crash landed Agusta 109E, rebuilt by #IHSRC & claimed to be 100% domestically designed & manufactured in #Iran! pic.twitter.com/fL5YdIvPGy — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 7 марта 2017 г.

Saba-248 is a light- and medium-weight multifunctional helicopter with eight seats. It can be used for freight and passenger transport missions rescue operations, aerial photography, as well as reconnaissance missions.

Dehqan added that Iran would now focus on designing and manufacturing heavy helicopters.