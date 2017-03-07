Iran Presents Home-Made Multifunctional Saba-248 Helicopter (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The helicopter was presented by Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan, who called it an "important project," the Tasnim news agency reported.
Saba-248 unveiled! A former crash landed Agusta 109E, rebuilt by #IHSRC & claimed to be 100% domestically designed & manufactured in #Iran! pic.twitter.com/fL5YdIvPGy— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 7 марта 2017 г.
Saba-248 is a light- and medium-weight multifunctional helicopter with eight seats. It can be used for freight and passenger transport missions rescue operations, aerial photography, as well as reconnaissance missions.
#Iran unveils Saba-248 heli designed + manufactured domestically, though looks suspiciously like an Italian #AW109 https://t.co/yzpXDz3paK pic.twitter.com/eyVaC8cXer— Grant Turnbull (@GrantTurnbull_) 7 марта 2017 г.
Dehqan added that Iran would now focus on designing and manufacturing heavy helicopters.
Hossein Dehghan, #Iran's MOD: "mass production of domestically designed Saba-248 helicopter is started"! #Propaganda A-109E instrument! pic.twitter.com/hcEW351vvG— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 7 марта 2017 г.
