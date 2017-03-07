Register
    A MiG-23 aircraft of the Syrian Air Force lands at the Hama airbase near the city of Hama, Syria's Hama Province

    Stranded Syrian Pilot to Ignite Diplomatic Ties Between Ankara and Damascus

    Middle East
    On Saturday, militants of the Ahrar al-Sham Islamist coalition shot down a MiG-23 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force. Debris of the plane was found near the Turkish border with Syria.

    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)
    Kurdish Forces Shed Light on Russia-Damascus Deal to Prevent Turkey's Attack on Manbij
    The pilot managed to eject and landed on the Turkish side of the border. He was found by a rescue team and admitted to a local state hospital in the province of Hatay.

    The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria between Damascus and Syrian rebels that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations.

    Later, Ankara said that it would announce in the coming days whether it would handover the captured pilot to Syria.

    "The pilot's treatment is continuing right now. A decision would be made after the whole event is clarified," Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli told reporters, adding the decision would be made soon.

    Syrian army's Mig-23 jet
    Syrian Army Lost Contact With Jet Flying Reconnaissance Mission Near Turkey
    A positive decision by the Turkish government would become the first step in normalization between Ankara and Damascus, according to Ismail Hakki Pekin, former chief of the Turkish General Staff Intelligence Department.

    "Turkey and Syria are not at war. Turkey is supporting the Syrian opposition, but it is not fighting against the Syrian government. If the countries were at war the return of the pilot would be very complicated. But since Ankara and Damascus are not at war I don’t think there will any difficulties in the issue," Pekin said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.

    He underscored that negotiations are necessary before the pilot can be returned home, but the problem is that Ankara and Damascus do not have diplomatic ties.

    Syrian army tanks are positioned on the eastern outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on February 17, 2017
    Syrian Army Creates Buffer Zone Between Kurds and Turkish Military
    "Probably, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement could be involved in the process. Maybe, Russia may also be engaged as a mediator. Maybe, Syria will send a direct official request, but this could be problematic since Turkey and Syria do not have diplomatic relations. However, Turkey may also refuse to hand over the pilot, interrogate him and then expel from the country," Pekin suggested.

    The expert noted that the pilot did not commit any crime because he was on a combat mission in his country.

    "From this point of view, Russia and Iran could be mediators between Ankara and Damascus," Pekin added.

    "The return of the pilot to Syria would become a major step in normalization between Turkey and Syria. This could lay the groundwork for the bilateral normalization process," he said.

    Recently, it was reported that units of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over control over parts of the area near Manbij to the Syrian Army.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with their weapons during an offensive against Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria
    Kurdish-Led SDF Take Control Over Strategic Highway Between Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa
    "For Turkey, this is a positive moment. In this context, the return of the pilot could significantly contribute to developing ties between Ankara and Damascus," Pekin said.

    The expert emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries.

    "Ankara and Damascus should establish on cooperation first on Manbij and then on the Kurdish problem. This could help the Syrian Army strengthen control over the Turkish-Syrian border and over the border region. Thus, Turkey could resolve the Kurdish problem diplomatically, without military force," Pekin concluded. 

     

      cast235
      Turkey is TRESPASSING SYRIA> Russia been mediating so they can operate. PUSH the BEAR and it will FLATLY give time to remove ALL personnel and equipment OFF Syria.
      So now ANKARA shouldn't be playing MORALS when is been invading a sovereign country with NATO back in case they JUMP inside Turkey . Turning NATO into a ROGUE GANG rather than a security block.

      IF the pilot is not handed, Syria for sure will denounce all. And will attack Turkey . And Russia WILL be in the middle and cannot stand back.
      And FORGET TRUMP getting super loans and starving the population to build a super military that is supposed to invade the planet and for it to pay secret taxes a,d give to U.S.
      That;s EXACTLY how SYRIA mess started.
      Mikhas
      Let's just hope the pilot hasn't been victim of torture like the Syrian soldiers kidnapped by the Turkish jihadist occupiers in northern Syria and the Turkish favourite pass time & punishment which is anal rape.

      The Turkis neo-ottioman occupation forces and allied cutthroat gangs are currently blocked by Syria and Russia at al-Bab. Erdogans chances of getting past that town is nil as it would mean war with both Syria and Russia so how this pilot event unfolds is indeed crucial.
      vigilante
      Normalization between Syria and Turkey can only happen if Erdogan is no more in power. He and Davutoglu are in large part responsible for the death of hundred of thousands Syrians, the millions of refugees and the destruction of the country. These two criminals in addition to the criminal leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia should be eliminated so normal relation can be re established.
      It may happen sooner than expected.
