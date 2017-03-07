Stranded Syrian Pilot to Ignite Diplomatic Ties Between Ankara and Damascus

The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria between Damascus and Syrian rebels that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations.
Later, Ankara said that it would announce in the coming days whether it would handover the captured pilot to Syria.
"The pilot's treatment is continuing right now. A decision would be made after the whole event is clarified," Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli told reporters, adding the decision would be made soon.
"Turkey and Syria are not at war. Turkey is supporting the Syrian opposition, but it is not fighting against the Syrian government. If the countries were at war the return of the pilot would be very complicated. But since Ankara and Damascus are not at war I don’t think there will any difficulties in the issue," Pekin said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.
He underscored that negotiations are necessary before the pilot can be returned home, but the problem is that Ankara and Damascus do not have diplomatic ties.
The expert noted that the pilot did not commit any crime because he was on a combat mission in his country.
"From this point of view, Russia and Iran could be mediators between Ankara and Damascus," Pekin added.
"The return of the pilot to Syria would become a major step in normalization between Turkey and Syria. This could lay the groundwork for the bilateral normalization process," he said.
Recently, it was reported that units of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over control over parts of the area near Manbij to the Syrian Army.
The expert emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries.
"Ankara and Damascus should establish on cooperation first on Manbij and then on the Kurdish problem. This could help the Syrian Army strengthen control over the Turkish-Syrian border and over the border region. Thus, Turkey could resolve the Kurdish problem diplomatically, without military force," Pekin concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey is TRESPASSING SYRIA> Russia been mediating so they can operate. PUSH the BEAR and it will FLATLY give time to remove ALL personnel and equipment OFF Syria. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Let's just hope the pilot hasn't been victim of torture like the Syrian soldiers kidnapped by the Turkish jihadist occupiers in northern Syria and the Turkish favourite pass time & punishment which is anal rape. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Normalization between Syria and Turkey can only happen if Erdogan is no more in power. He and Davutoglu are in large part responsible for the death of hundred of thousands Syrians, the millions of refugees and the destruction of the country. These two criminals in addition to the criminal leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia should be eliminated so normal relation can be re established.
cast235
So now ANKARA shouldn't be playing MORALS when is been invading a sovereign country with NATO back in case they JUMP inside Turkey . Turning NATO into a ROGUE GANG rather than a security block.
IF the pilot is not handed, Syria for sure will denounce all. And will attack Turkey . And Russia WILL be in the middle and cannot stand back.
And FORGET TRUMP getting super loans and starving the population to build a super military that is supposed to invade the planet and for it to pay secret taxes a,d give to U.S.
That;s EXACTLY how SYRIA mess started.
Mikhas
The Turkis neo-ottioman occupation forces and allied cutthroat gangs are currently blocked by Syria and Russia at al-Bab. Erdogans chances of getting past that town is nil as it would mean war with both Syria and Russia so how this pilot event unfolds is indeed crucial.
vigilante
It may happen sooner than expected.