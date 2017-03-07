Register
    Turkey Detains US Consulate Employee Over Alleged Links to PKK for 2nd Time

    A Turkish national working for the US consulate in the city of Adana in southern Turkey was detained Tuesday for the second time on suspicion of having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish police detained US consulate interpreter Hamza Ulucay following a prosecutor’s order almost two weeks after his first detention on February 23, which resulted in the release of the suspect on judicial control, Daily Sabah newspaper said. The publication specified that the man was suspected of "inciting the public to rally" in Mardin in the follow-up to the counter-terror operation, killing one of the senior PKK militants.

    The search of the suspect’s residence resulted in the discovery of $1 bills that the local media believed to serve as alleged links to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), as the group’s members use them to recognize each other.

    Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK members.

    The Turkish authorities have imposed several round-the-clock curfews in Kurdish-populated towns in the country's southeast, preventing civilians from fleeing the regions where the military operations are taking place.

