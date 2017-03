© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives in Mosul Amid Ongoing Anti-Daesh Offensive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Rudaw media outlet, the Turkish consulate located in the western part of Mosul was captured by the terrorists in June 2014.

The Iraqi operation to regain control over Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part in January. Fighting is still ongoing in the city's western part.

On Monday, the Iraqi forces reportedly liberated Mosul police department and a judicial department, killing 135 terrorists.