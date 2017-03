© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Iraqi Forces Liberate Mosul Police Department From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi police reported that the government forces had managed to free the building of Mosul police department and a judicial department from terrorists

The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 45,000 people have fled western Mosul in past few days.