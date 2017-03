© AP Photo/ Militant video Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi's Cousin Reportedly Captured in Mosul

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Iraqi Federal Police forces liberated on Monday the building of Mosul police department and a judicial department from Daesh terrorist group, the Federal Police said.

According to the statement, both buildings are located at the central part of western Mosul. The Iraqi forces have also retaken a number of departments of municipal utilities.

A total of 135 terrorists were killed during the fighting.

The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key Iraqi stronghold of the Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and led to the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's western part.