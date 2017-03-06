Register
22:55 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Aleppo. (File)

    Ex-Militants Who Fought Syrian Army in Aleppo Join Pro-Assad Forces

    © AFP 2016/ Louai Beshara
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    156071

    Militants who fought against the Syrian army in Aleppo and later were pardoned by the government explained why they have switched their loyalties from working with terrorists to serving the Syrian army.

    Syrian Arab Army soldiers on Kweiris air facility
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Drives Daesh From Strategic Areas Near Airbase in Aleppo Province
    “They [the terrorists] promised to build us a just society but they only brought death and cruelty, they are crazy fanatics who know only one thing — to kill. The peaceful civilians do not support them, it's a myth,” Abdullah, one of the former militants who is now a soldier in the Syrian army, told Sputnik in an interview.

    The ex-militants admit that they are laying down their arms and moving to the side of the regular army, despite death threats from former comrades-in-arms.

    Some of the civilians joined the ranks of the militants not out of their own will; rather it was from despair, while others went because the fate of their family was at stake.

    “I lived in eastern Aleppo and had nothing to feed my family, whereas, the militants had warehouses packed with western humanitarian aid but they only gave it out to the families of the militants. In order not to die of hunger, I joined their ranks,” Muhammad Ahmad Jasim said.

    As soon as the offensive of the Syrian army began, he surrendered to the authorities.

    All those militants who decide to lay down their arms are tested and receive consultation. Those who decide to join the ranks of the Syrian army receive the necessary ammunition.

    The reconciliation process is maintained by the seniors together with the participation of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.

    “We all understand that there is no way out of this except through genuine reconciliation. A country with a thousand-year history, our homeland, will certainly be saved. Now, after the beginning of the reconciliation process organized by Russia, there is no doubt about that,” one of the seniors who is a part of the reconciliation center told Sputnik.

    Syrian army in Aleppo province
    © Sputnik/ Morad Saeed
    Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh
    Syrian President Bashar Assad extended a decree on amnesty for militants who surrender and hand over their weapons until the end of June.

    After liberating the eastern part of Aleppo, many militants who have agreed to lay down arms and leave the city were granted amnesty by Damascus.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militant-controlled eastern Aleppo ended; however, several hotbeds of militant resistance remained.

    On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo; thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."

    Related:

    Russian Military Delivers 13 Tonnes of Aid to Syrians in Aleppo, Damascus
    Syrian Combat Engineers Trained by Russian Experts Start Clearing Aleppo
    Terrorist Shelling Wounds Four Civilians in Syria's Aleppo
    Aleppo Governor Looking for Alternative Water Supply for Suffering Residents
    Syrian Army Forces Out Daesh From 29 Settlements Northeast of Aleppo
    Tags:
    amnesty, liberation, militants, Syrian Arab Army, Daesh, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      awesome. when this first started, even i fell for the propaganda. i remember vividly back home in the States, listening to the BBC humiliate President Assad, claiming he's frontin', pretending to be strong, and that sooner or later, he will fall. the media all joined this choir.. even i began to root for Assad's demise.

      But then i saw the light: it was another regime change attempt by the Evil Empire.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok