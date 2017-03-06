Syrian Army Advances Against Daesh in Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The government forces have advanced in al-Maqaber area of the city, killing several Daesh terrorists and destroying their barricades, SANA news agency reported, adding that a heavy vehicle equipped with a machine gun was destroyed to the south of the city, as well as a number of terrorists.

The Syrian Air Force has carried out several airstrikes against Daesh positions around Deir ez-Zor, leaving many terrorists dead or injured and destroying their equipment.

Army units also managed to expand their control in the Daraa city, having carried out operations against positions of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

Daraa is located to the south of Damascus near the border with Jordan and is controlled by the Syrian government forces. The terrorists hold control of several settlements to the north and west of the city, as well as of a check point on the border.

Deir ez-Zor is the largest city in eastern Syria with the population of over 200,000 people. It has been besieged by Daesh since March 2014.