21:24 GMT +306 March 2017
    A general view taken on September 25, 2016 shows the flag of the Islamic State (IS) group painted on the wall outside the ancient Minbij hotel in the Syrian town of Manbij, that was used as a prison when it was under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group.

    Pentagon Deploys Additional Troops to Manbij to 'Reassure and Deter'

    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    Middle East
    0 13622

    The United States has deployed a small number of additional troops to Syria's Manbij on a new mission focused on reassurance and deterrence, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week it was reported that the US military was "taking all necessary measures" to defend Manbij from a possible assault by Turkish troops.

    Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) must leave the northern city of Manbij as it is going to be the next target of Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA).

    "We have made visible actions in deploying US forces as part of the coalition in and around Manbij to reassure and deter, and that is to deter parties from attacking any other parties other than ISIS [Daesh] itself," Davis told reporters.

    US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters prepare a rocket-launcher as they advance into the Islamic State (IS) jihadist's group bastion of Manbij, in northern Syria (File)
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Kurdish Forces Shed Light on Russia-Damascus Deal to Prevent Turkey's Attack on Manbij
    The US and Russian militaries are aware of the location of each other's forces around the Syrian city of Manbij, he said.

    On Friday, the Russian General Staff said Russia's center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria sent the first food and medical supplies convoy to Manbij.

    "They are certainly aware of where we are, and we are aware of where they are. There is no intention between the two of there being any conflict against any party other than ISIS."

