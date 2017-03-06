Iraq's Compliance With Oil Output Reduction Deal Stands at 90-93% - Oil Minister

© AFP 2016/ FEDERICO PARRA OPEC Chief Expects All Vienna Deal Members to Meet Oil Cutting Commitment

HOUSTON – The adherence by Iraq to the OPEC-Non-OPEC deal of reducing oil output presently stands between 90 and 93 percent, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Luaibi told Sputnik on Monday.

"In Iraq we have almost 90-93 percent," Luaibi stated.

The Iraqi Oil Minister also added that the country is very close to reaching 100 percent compliance.

Iraq welcomes the participation of Russia in new energy projects in the country, Jabar Luaibi added.

"The energy projects are open. The Russians are invited, they are welcome," Luaibi said on sidelines of CERAWeek conference held in Houston, Texas.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Luaibi told Sputnik on Monday that he will try his utmost to hold meetings with representatives of the new US administration at the CERAWEEK conference in Houston.

"I will try to do my best to do it," Luaibi said when asked whether he has any meetings planned with the US delegation.