19:53 GMT +306 March 2017
    A Palestinian man walks past the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after the Friday prayer in Jerusalem's Old City on November 11, 2016

    Iran Decries US Plans to Move Israel Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

    Iran condemns the United States’ plans relocate the country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The spokesman characterized the issue as complicated, adding that there were "contradictory and different views on it inside the US too."

    "Such measures are not acceptable and are condemned," Qassemi said during his weekly press conference in Tehran, as quoted by the Fars News Agency.

    Qassemi’s statement came after the visit of US Congress member Ron DeSantis to Israel last week to discuss the potential embassy move with the Israeli leadership.

    In February, US President Donald Trump said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the administration was looking at relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem. The plans had been also voiced during Trump’s presidential campaign. Netanyahu showed support for the move, while the Palestinian authorities criticized it. The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations said it would violate the UN Security Council resolutions and UN Resolution 181.

    The Resolution 181 of 1947 stipulated the establishment of the Special International Regime in the city of Jerusalem which was not implemented due to Jerusalem’s independence declared in 1948.

    Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, to be part of Palestine. A number of countries believe that Jerusalem's status must be determined as part of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks. In turn, Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.

      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      Wait until the Dome of the Rock, built precisely on top of the Temple, completely collapses due to the underground excavations under way so as to rebuild the Third Temple which has to be done precisely, precisely there, and then watch 2,000,000,000 Muslims marching towards Israel. Israel is done.
