Netanyahu Blames Iran for 80% of Israel’s Security Problems

"Tehran’s goal is to plant its flag atop the ruins of the free world," Netanyahu said at the Foreign Ministry. "A member of our defense establishment has estimated that Iran accounts for over 80 percent of our security problems."
In his speech on the 25th anniversary of a suicide bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, which Israel blamed on Iran, Netanyahu slammed Tehran for its alleged attempts to build a nuclear weapon, test ballistic missiles and its role in Middle Eastern instability.
Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman claimed that Iran is the "biggest threat" in the Middle East. The statement echoed the stance of the new US administration.
After the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Washington-Tehran tensions escalated amid Iran's ballistic missile test and the new US sanctions against Iran. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear agreement, saying that it is a "bad deal" and "disastrous for Israel."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete OK, let's see some concrete evidence of these claims; otherwise it's a load of garbage. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete its israels plan,not Irans
