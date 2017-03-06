Register
16:51 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A video grab shows smoke rising from the city of Manbij, Syria.

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 2 Strikes Against Daesh Near Manbij

    © Photo: ARAB 24
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8120

    The US-led coalition carried out 17 strikes consisting of 83 engagements against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, including two near Manbij, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Manbij Military Council (MMC) said Manbij and surrounding area were under its protection as well as that of the international coalition against Daesh amid an increased threat by Turkish forces to occupy the city.

    "Near Manbij, two strikes destroyed a vehicle and an artillery system," the release stated on Monday.

    Six additional strikes in Syria on Sunday destroyed an oil well head, oil inlet manifold, four tactical vehicles, a tank, engineering equipment and two vehicles near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. The strikes also suppressed one Daesh tactical unit and engaged another.

    In Iraq, the coalition conducted nine strikes consisting of 72 engagements against Daesh near Kisik, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

    Women react as they walk along a street after they were evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Turkey Not Opposing Establishment of Syrian Army's Control Over Manbij – PM
    Six strikes near Mosul engaged six Daesh tactical units and a staging area, destroyed 11 fighting positions, eight mortar systems, vehicles, buildings, weapons, roadblocks, an artillery system, a checkpoint and four vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices.

    The Mosul strikes also damaged 11 supply routes, eight vehicles, two fuel tanker trucks and suppressed ten mortar teams and three tactical units.

    Three strikes near Kisik, Sinjar and Tal Afar destroyed an improvised weapons facility, tactical units, vehicles, a fighting position and a cave entrance.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Related:

    Turkey Not Opposing Establishment of Syrian Army's Control Over Manbij – PM
    Pentagon: US Operations in Syria Unaffected as Russia Moves Convoys to Manbij
    Russia Informs US of Moving Convoys to Manbij, US Operations Unaffected
    'Chaos in the Region': Fighting in Syria's Manbij Persists Amid FSA Attacks
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Iraq, Syria, Manbij
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok