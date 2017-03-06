US-Led Coalition Carries Out 2 Strikes Against Daesh Near Manbij

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Manbij Military Council (MMC) said Manbij and surrounding area were under its protection as well as that of the international coalition against Daesh amid an increased threat by Turkish forces to occupy the city.

"Near Manbij, two strikes destroyed a vehicle and an artillery system," the release stated on Monday.

Six additional strikes in Syria on Sunday destroyed an oil well head, oil inlet manifold, four tactical vehicles, a tank, engineering equipment and two vehicles near Abu Kamal, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. The strikes also suppressed one Daesh tactical unit and engaged another.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted nine strikes consisting of 72 engagements against Daesh near Kisik, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

Six strikes near Mosul engaged six Daesh tactical units and a staging area, destroyed 11 fighting positions, eight mortar systems, vehicles, buildings, weapons, roadblocks, an artillery system, a checkpoint and four vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices.

The Mosul strikes also damaged 11 supply routes, eight vehicles, two fuel tanker trucks and suppressed ten mortar teams and three tactical units.

Three strikes near Kisik, Sinjar and Tal Afar destroyed an improvised weapons facility, tactical units, vehicles, a fighting position and a cave entrance.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.