Trump Administration Abandons US Initial Priority in Syria to Oust Assad

The Pentagon also proposed to ease a number of restrictions, which had been imposed under former United States President Barack Obama, on the size of the country's military contingent in Syria, currently involving about 500 trainers and advisers.
The US troops would not be directly involved in the fighting on the ground, according to the report.
Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Daesh caliphate, is located in northern Syria, 160 kilometers east of Aleppo, on the bank of the Euphrates. Daesh captured the city in 2013, and since then Syrian forces have made numerous attempts to regain control, but failed. In 2014, the Syrian Army lost control over the entire province of Raqqa.
"Looking back, initially the intervention was expected to be directed not against terrorists, but against [Syrian President] Bashar Assad who allegedly violated human rights. Eventually, these goals contradicted with reality. Now it seems that the new US presidential administration understands that it needs to change its goals in Syria," Muraviev told Radio Sputnik.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stressed that the US should destroy Daesh in Syria and Iraq, which would require significant reconsideration of the American strategy in the region.
"As I understand, this reconsideration has entered the practical phase," the analyst noted.
Some experts suggested that the possible buildup of US troops in Syria may be related to Washington’s attempt to offset Russia’s achievements in the region. However, according to Muraviev, such an assumption is only partially correct.
According to Muraviev, the US could turn to cooperation with Russia on Syria, but this depends on President Trump.
"It depends on whether Donald Trump will be able to take independent steps in foreign policy. I think that Trump intends to work together with Russia, at least in the Middle East. Moreover, all forms of cooperation were agreed between [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov and [former State Secretary John Kerry] during [Barack] Obama’s presidency. But the future of such an alliance will depend on whether the new US presidential administration will be able to act independently," the expert concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete John Mason...on FB post emphasis should be on a attempt to annex that region, to do so would require a substantial additional budget plus a major injection of troops and arms such a decision although I can see the US as having some motivation to pull off that stunt it would come at a price. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Incorrect. Allowing US to participate in Raqqa operation will eventually lead to Syria's break up.
ivanwa88
Would Syria with militia support of Iran and Hezbollah oust the US military? would Russia support that action? would this ignite WW3 well and truly.
The only part we do know is that Syria has reached once again the critical road map to either world war or a peace settlement with a compromise reached on Israel.
Russia is earnestly trying to have the breach of Syrian sovereignty resolved the key is Israel which requires a solution far outside the square to deflate tensions in the middle east.
I believe the state of Israel should be dissolved and a open invitation for a joint Syrian - Israeli parliament headed by Assad and Netanyahu with Syria opening up lands for settlement in the south of Syria after all Syria is Gods own land.
Which is what Israel secretly wanted to achieve in the first place without Assad of course and without paying a premium for it. Something it might still invade Syria for if it thinks it can get away with it.
All in all a solution must be found such a deal would have to protect Russia and Iran who stand to lose economic viability with the influence of a anti Russian Israeli stance.
Hell complex but far better than WW3 would you agree?
