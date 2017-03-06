Register
    A picture shows vehicles offered to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Senegal by the government of Botswana to help the country fight against Ebola in Dakar on December 2, 2014

    Red Crescent, WFP Sent 3,500 Tonnes of Aid to Syria's Deir ez-Zor Since April

    © AFP 2016/ SEYLLOU
    Middle East
    The Syrian Arab Red Crescent have delivered over 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Deir ez-Zor since the spring 2016, the SARC said in a statement on Monday.

    Humanitarian aid supplies are unloaded from a Czech military airplane into a Syrian Arab Red Crescent truck, after it landed in Damascus airport, Syria June 5, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Evacuation of Remaining Militants From Aleppo Halted - Red Crescent
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have delivered over 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the embattled Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor since the spring 2016, the SARC said in a statement on Monday.

    "More than 3500 tons of humanitarian aid reached to approximately 100.000 persons in Deir Ezzour city as SARC and WFP had the airdrop operation No 200 successfully done on 6/3/2017," the statement read.

    SARC added that the humanitarian agencies had started deliveries of the aid supplies to the city besieged by Daesh on April 10, 2016.

    According to the statement, the supplies contained food, medicines, car tires, water purification items and soap among other issues.

    Deir ez-Zor, a major Syrian eastern city with population of over 200,000 people, has been besieged by Islamic State, extremist group outlawed in Russia, since March 2014.

