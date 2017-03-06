Red Crescent, WFP Sent 3,500 Tonnes of Aid to Syria's Deir ez-Zor Since April

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Evacuation of Remaining Militants From Aleppo Halted - Red Crescent

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have delivered over 3,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the embattled Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor since the spring 2016, the SARC said in a statement on Monday.

"More than 3500 tons of humanitarian aid reached to approximately 100.000 persons in Deir Ezzour city as SARC and WFP had the airdrop operation No 200 successfully done on 6/3/2017," the statement read.

SARC added that the humanitarian agencies had started deliveries of the aid supplies to the city besieged by Daesh on April 10, 2016.

According to the statement, the supplies contained food, medicines, car tires, water purification items and soap among other issues.

Deir ez-Zor, a major Syrian eastern city with population of over 200,000 people, has been besieged by Islamic State, extremist group outlawed in Russia, since March 2014.