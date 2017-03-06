Cairo to Receive First in 4 Years Int'l Flight From Aleppo Soon - Syrian Airline

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev On the Right Track: Altering Flight Routes Could Make Air Travel Less Harmful

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Syrian airline currently makes two flights per week between Damascus and Cairo and one flight every two weeks between Latakia and Cairo, Suliman added.

"Soon Aleppo airport will be brought into service after equipping … Cairo Airport will be the first destination for the flights from Aleppo," Suliman said, as cited by the Sada al-Balad news portal.

Aleppo was considered the economic capital of the country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It had been under militants' control for several years until the Syrian government forces liberated the city in December 2016, and was significantly damaged during the conflict.