Register
21:08 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire toward Daesh militants, west of Mosul, Iraq February 22, 2017

    Iraqi Pro-Gov't Militias Displace Over 100 Families of Alleged Daesh Members

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    Iraqi forces have displaced more than 100 families from their homes over suspected familial links to Daesh, a prominent human rights watchdog said Sunday.

    Fighters from the Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, are seen near the village of Khirbet al-Jahshe, some 35 kilometres from al-Tabaqah on the western outskirts of Raqa as they advance towards the Islamic State (IS) group bastion on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Syrian Kurds Receive Weapons, Vehicles From US Via Iraq to Fight Daesh
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Militias loyal to the Iraqi government taking part in the liberation of Mosul have been displacing entire families in retribution over some family members joining Daesh, Human Rights Watch said.

    "These families, accused of wrongdoing by association, are in many cases themselves victims of Daesh abuses and should be protected by government forces, not targeted for retribution," HRW Deputy Middle East Director Lama Fakih was quoted as saying in a statement.

    Peshmerga forces near
    © Sputnik/ HİKMET DURGUN
    Kurds' Peshmerga Clash With Yazidi Militia in Western Iraq
    The watchdog interviewed a number of those displaced to a refugee camp near Tikrit in February, finding out that 125 families were displaced by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militias from an area of the Saladin governorate in late 2016 after a local decree ordering to expel Daesh affiliates. Most of these families either denied having relatives in Daesh or said these were distant family members.

    "Iraq’s parliament should issue a decree calling on the local governorate councils to rescind the decrees and on armed forces to cease the forced displacements, reiterating the unlawfulness of these displacements," HRW said, urging for quick action before the practice spreads further across the country.

    The destruction of property belonging to the so-called Daesh families, as well as detentions and beatings, were also noted.

    Human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Iraqi government to reign in Shiite-dominated militias taking part in the anti-IS operation in the mainly Sunni north of the country. PMF affiliates have been accused of taking part in killings, torture and destruction of infrastructure against Sunni civilians without any effort on the part of the government to punish or investigate the abuses.

    Related:

    Daesh Loses Quarter of Captured Land in Iraq, Syria in 2016
    Terrorists Take Flight! Daesh Chief Al-Baghdadi Allegedly Orders Retreat in Iraq
    Syrian Kurds Receive Weapons, Vehicles From US Via Iraq to Fight Daesh
    Urgent Action Needed to Preserve Evidence of Daesh Crimes in Iraq, UK Envoy Says
    Tags:
    families, internally displaced persons (IDPs), mobilization, militia forces, Daesh, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok