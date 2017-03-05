Syrian Army Liberates Almost 100 Populated Areas From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the number came to 97. Government troops have also taken over nearly 9 square miles of land since Saturday, according to the statement. This brings the total area of land regained to over 2,690 square kilometers (1,038 square miles).

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from Daesh armed formations has reached 99," the ministry, center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

Additionally, two local ceasefire agreements had been singed over the past day, bringing the total number of locations with such agreements in place to 1,294.

The total number of armed faction upholding the ceasefire remained at 115, while ceasefire negotiations proceeded with opposition commanders in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra, the statement said.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors.