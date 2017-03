© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN With Friends Like These: US-Turkey Friendship to Be Put to the Test in Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The liberated town of Jib Khaleel is located about 15 miles from Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS, the Rojnews news agency reported.

The SDF offensive on Raqqa is well underway, the news outlet added.

The Operation Euphrates Rage aimed at liberating Raqqa from Daesh was launched by the SDF on November 5, 2016.

The SDF was formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and is supported by the US-led coalition. The group is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.