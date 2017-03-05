Daesh Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up in Al-Nusra Front Command Center in Syria

According to the Lebanese TV channel, the incident took place in the Syrian city of Azaz in the province of Aleppo that is located on the border with Turkey.

Media report suggested that there are killed and injured al-Nusra Front militants as a result of the explosion supposedly carried out by Daesh terrorist group.

This is not the first time Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists clash in Syria. In February 2016, the terrorist groups fought against each other near the Syrian border with Lebanon . Prior to that, Daesh terrorists seized an al-Nusra Front military camp and captured six militants.

In early-January 2016, Iranian news agency FARS reported that Daesh attacked al-Nusra Front positions in the province of Daraa, having killed a dozen militants.

Despite the fact that Daesh and al-Nusra Front (which now calls itself Jabhat Fatah al Sham after a "rebranding") fight against the Syrian government and some moderate Syrian rebel groups and also both originated as al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, sometimes their interests clash over gaining control over territories and resources in Syria.