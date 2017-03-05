Register
16:35 GMT +305 March 2017
    Fighters from the al-Qaida group in the Levant, Al-Nusra Front, stand among destroyed buildings near the front line with Syrian government solders in Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp, south of Damascus on September 22, 2014

    Daesh Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up in Al-Nusra Front Command Center in Syria

    © AFP 2016/ RAMI AL-SAYED
    Middle East
    A suicide bomber blew himself up in al-Nusra Front terrorist group's command center in Syria, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

    According to the Lebanese TV channel, the incident took place in the Syrian city of Azaz in the province of Aleppo that is located on the border with Turkey.

    Media report suggested that there are killed and injured al-Nusra Front militants as a result of the explosion supposedly carried out by Daesh terrorist group.

    Palmyra recaptured by Syrian Arab Army backed by Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Daesh, Al-Nusra Front Squeezed by Syrian Arab Army, Lose Ground in Syria
    This is not the first time Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists clash in Syria. In February 2016, the terrorist groups fought against each other near the Syrian border with Lebanon. Prior to that, Daesh terrorists seized an al-Nusra Front military camp and captured six militants.

    In early-January 2016, Iranian news agency FARS reported that Daesh attacked al-Nusra Front positions in the province of Daraa, having killed a dozen militants.

    Despite the fact that Daesh and al-Nusra Front (which now calls itself Jabhat Fatah al Sham after a "rebranding") fight against the Syrian government and some moderate Syrian rebel groups and also both originated as al-Qaeda-affiliated groups, sometimes their interests clash over gaining control over territories and resources in Syria.

    Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, Azaz, Syria
