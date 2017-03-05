Syrian Army Regains Control of Crude Oil Wells in Homs (VIDEO)

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Palmyra Victory: Field Commander Explains Why Syrian Army is Here to Stay

The army has already begun to repair the large-scale destruction that the terrorists inflicted on the oil-producing complex before leaving.

The authorities hope to restore oil production as soon as possible because the Hayan oil field is one of the main sources of fuel in the liberated territory.

Due to severe cold and an imposed blockade the Syrian population is experiencing difficulty due to the shortage of fuel.

The video above shows oil wells burning with a thick black smoke. The oil structures, such as pipes, have also been severely damaged.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!